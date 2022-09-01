Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Bailey County judge arrested

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.

Harrison was booked into the Parmer County Jail on a $1,500 bond for the three charges. She is set to be released on personal recognizance.

The County Attorney is concerned because Harrison signed at least three warrants that have been deemed unconstitutional as she was accused of being drunk at the time.

This is not the first time that Harris has found herself under scrutiny. In June of this year, Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee filed a petition in the Bailey County District Court to remove Harrison from her position after allegations were made about “incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness,” the petition states.

Kee stated in her petition that she was filing on behalf of the public interest and demands a jury trial to “ensure the protection of the public and public interest in the execution of the duties of the Bailey County Judge.”

The original article regarding the petition can be read here.

Harrison has been Judge of Bailey County since March 2005. In the recent primaries, Harrison lost her seat to Basil Nash by 43 votes. Her term ends in January 2023.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest

Latest News

Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison arrested Wednesday
Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison arrested Wednesday
Two victims were reported sustaining moderate injures
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
Wayland Baptist University Welch Research program
Wayland Baptist’s Welch Research Program creating physicians, scientists
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm