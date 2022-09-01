Bailey County judge arrested

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.

Harrison was booked into the Parmer County Jail on a $1,500 bond for the three charges. She is set to be released on personal recognizance.

The County Attorney is concerned because Harrison signed at least three warrants that have been deemed unconstitutional as she was accused of being drunk at the time.

This is not the first time that Harris has found herself under scrutiny. In June of this year, Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee filed a petition in the Bailey County District Court to remove Harrison from her position after allegations were made about “incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness,” the petition states.

Kee stated in her petition that she was filing on behalf of the public interest and demands a jury trial to “ensure the protection of the public and public interest in the execution of the duties of the Bailey County Judge.”

Harrison has been Judge of Bailey County since March 2005. In the recent primaries, Harrison lost her seat to Basil Nash by 43 votes. Her term ends in January 2023.

