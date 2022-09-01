Construction on 19th Street to impact game day traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.

Fans should also be aware of traffic cones and barrels and avoid entering construction zones to prevent damage to their vehicles.

Beginning in July, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pavement repairs and storm sewer construction along 19th Street. Construction is expected to last through the upcoming academic year and will impact game day traffic for the duration of the season.

