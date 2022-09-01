Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."(doggyparton.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton seems to have the golden touch with singing, acting and writing. And now the superstar has launched an apparel line for pets.

The line is called “Doggy Parton.”

In collaboration with SportPet Designs, the line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton.

Parton said she was inspired to start it because of her love for animals.

Part of the proceeds will go to a rescue organization that provides homes for displaced animals.

Initially, the products will be available online through doggyparton.com and Amazon.

More retailers will be announced in the future.

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com, Netflix)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Idalou Road truck versus motorcycle crash
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
President Joe Biden addresses those who support the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden: Can't say you support police if you support 1/6
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature