Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear.

Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this morning. Rain will gradually taper down from north to south this afternoon. Showers may linger over the far southern viewing area through late afternoon.

The morning cloud cover will decrease, also from north to south, this afternoon.

Warmer this afternoon, though highs will range from five to ten degrees below average for the start of September. (KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise the afternoon will be muggy and warmer. Still, temperatures will peak from five to ten degrees below average for the start of September.

Following clearing skies this evening, patchy fog may form. Areas of low visibility in fog are possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

Rain is not expected Friday. The chance, of course, is not zero. I put your chance of rain at no more than ten percent.

Spotty thunderstorms are possible this Labor Day Weekend. Your chance of rain is slight and mostly from mid-afternoon through early evening.

Highs in the 80s are forecast through the holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

