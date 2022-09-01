Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear.

Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this morning. Rain will gradually taper down from north to south this afternoon. Showers may linger over the far southern viewing area through late afternoon.

The morning cloud cover will decrease, also from north to south, this afternoon.

Warmer this afternoon, though highs will range from five to ten degrees below average for the...
Warmer this afternoon, though highs will range from five to ten degrees below average for the start of September.(KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise the afternoon will be muggy and warmer. Still, temperatures will peak from five to ten degrees below average for the start of September.

Following clearing skies this evening, patchy fog may form. Areas of low visibility in fog are possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

Rain is not expected Friday. The chance, of course, is not zero. I put your chance of rain at no more than ten percent.

Spotty thunderstorms are possible this Labor Day Weekend. Your chance of rain is slight and mostly from mid-afternoon through early evening.

Highs in the 80s are forecast through the holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Idalou Road truck versus motorcycle crash
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 09/1/11
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Sept. 1
KCBD Weather at 5 for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Lubbock sets rainfall record on Wednesday
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low...
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 08/31/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Aug. 31