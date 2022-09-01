Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Hobbs man charged with extreme cruelty to animals, accused of strangling cat

Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, of Hobbs New Mexico, after the family to whom the cat...
Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, of Hobbs New Mexico, after the family to whom the cat belongs witnessed Pena pick it up and begin strangling it.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, after a family told them they saw Pena pick up their cat and strangle it.

According to a release from the Hobbs Police Department, the family provided video surveillance showing Pena picking the cat up by the neck. The cat could be seen struggling to get away as Pena strangled it.

The cat died from its injuries, at which point Pena picked up a shovel and attempted to bury it in front of the victim’s yard.

The cat belonged to the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

Pena is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center.

In addition to being charged with extreme cruelty to an animal, which is a fourth-degree felony, Pena is being charged with Tampering with Evidence; also a fourth-degree felony.

Pena has an extensive criminal history, including:

  • 12 charges of Failure to appear
  • 6 traffic violations
  • 4 probation/parole violations
  • 34 charges of criminal trespass
  • 2 charges of transfer or receiving a stolen vehicle
  • 3 charges of driving on a revoked license
  • 6 charges of resisting evading or obstructing an officer.
  • 3 charges of concealing on private property
  • 8 charges of shoplifting
  • 3 charges of disorderly conduct
  • 2 charges of criminal damage to property
  • 2 charges of breaking and entering
  • 3 charges of burglary
  • 3 charges of attempt to commit a felony
  • 2 charges of consuming alcohol in public
  • 1 charge of driving under the influence
  • 3 abuse of aerosol spray
  • 1 charge of battery
  • 1 charge of battery upon a Peace Officer

Pena is scheduled for arraignment in Magistrate Court on Thursday.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, Hobbs Police Department encourages you to contact them at 575-397-99265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Forecast - 6pm
One person has suffered moderate injuries in a crash involving a Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy.
1 injured in collision with Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy at 19th & Upland
Lubbpock ISD sign
Lubbock ISD working to reverse post-COVID drop in student test scores
Lubbock ISD speaks out on learning loss
Lubbock ISD speaks out on learning loss
Mount Gilead Baptist Church Pulpit
Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage