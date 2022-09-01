Hobbs man charged with extreme cruelty to animals, accused of strangling cat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs Police arrested Felix Pena, 54, after a family told them they saw Pena pick up their cat and strangle it.

According to a release from the Hobbs Police Department, the family provided video surveillance showing Pena picking the cat up by the neck. The cat could be seen struggling to get away as Pena strangled it.

The cat died from its injuries, at which point Pena picked up a shovel and attempted to bury it in front of the victim’s yard.

The cat belonged to the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

Pena is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center.

In addition to being charged with extreme cruelty to an animal, which is a fourth-degree felony, Pena is being charged with Tampering with Evidence; also a fourth-degree felony.

Pena has an extensive criminal history, including:

12 charges of Failure to appear

6 traffic violations

4 probation/parole violations

34 charges of criminal trespass

2 charges of transfer or receiving a stolen vehicle

3 charges of driving on a revoked license

6 charges of resisting evading or obstructing an officer.

3 charges of concealing on private property

8 charges of shoplifting

3 charges of disorderly conduct

2 charges of criminal damage to property

2 charges of breaking and entering

3 charges of burglary

3 charges of attempt to commit a felony

2 charges of consuming alcohol in public

1 charge of driving under the influence

3 abuse of aerosol spray

1 charge of battery

1 charge of battery upon a Peace Officer

Pena is scheduled for arraignment in Magistrate Court on Thursday.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, Hobbs Police Department encourages you to contact them at 575-397-99265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

