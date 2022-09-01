Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scrappy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scrappy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month and a half.

He is an older gentleman that knows basic commands. Staff says he is housed trained and easygoing. Scrappy is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow.

