Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Latest drought update and more rain in the forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The latest drought update released Thursday morning finally shows significant improvement in our drought conditions across the South Plains. Although the area is still under some category of drought, more rain is in the forecast through the next week, hopefully continuing to make a dent in current conditions.

Drought update (8/1)
Drought update (8/1)(KCBD)
Latest drought update
Latest drought update(KCBD)

The top image above shows a drought update a month ago with widespread extreme to exceptional drought for the KCBD viewing area. Thankfully, the rain we have seen the last few weeks have slowly chiseled away at that. The latest update only features a very slim chunk of exceptional drought for Gaines and Yoakum county, and a little less than half of the viewing area is now under extreme drought. In even better news, this update does not include the record daily rain that fell Wednesday across the South Plains. With this, we can expect more improvement in next week’s update.

Weather-wise, a much quieter afternoon today across the area. A few isolated showers/storms will taper off by sunset and most of us will be dry overnight, with lows in the 60s. Light winds from the southwest will continue to dry us out overnight and into Friday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Friday will feature more sunshine and even less of a rain chance. It will be a bit warmer thanks to more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s/lower 90s. Winds will be light from the south around 10 mph. There is a very slim rain chance, mainly for the eastern portion of the viewing area late Friday afternoon/evening.

Rain chances increase just a bit through the holiday weekend, but still slight chances for afternoon showers/storms. Most will stay dry. Temperatures will cool down a bit more through the weekend with highs in the lower to mid-80s. But overall, should be a nice weekend with cooler temps and plenty of sunshine. This cooler weather trend with rain chances continues into the next workweek as well.

Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock

Latest News

Warmer this afternoon, though highs will range from five to ten degrees below average for the...
Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/1/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 1
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 09/1/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Sept. 1
Daybreak Today Weather - 09/1/11
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Sept. 1