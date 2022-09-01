Local Listings
One arrested after early morning pursuit in North Lubbock Co.

One person was arrested after an early morning pursuit in North Lubbock Co.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after an early morning police chase in North Lubbock County, just north of the airport.

Police are diverting southbound traffic near the interstate and North MLK at this time.

Law enforcement responded around 6:30 a.m. Multiple agencies are helping with the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

