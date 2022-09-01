Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One killed in South Lubbock crash

Car crashes into tree near I-27 and Yucca

Bailey Co. Judge Sherri Harrison arrested

  • She is charged with official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor and criminal trespass
  • Harrison is accused of harassing parents and children during a little league game back in May
  • Read more here: Bailey County judge arrested

Water crisis continues in Jackson, MS

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Idalou Road truck versus motorcycle crash
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

LFR and Lubbock PD are responding to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near...
1 arrested after crash on Clovis Hwy & Indiana
Lubbock couple Ken and Jana Stephenson complete ultramarathon in Finland, after trekking 155...
Lubbock couple completes ultramarathon; trekking 155 miles, strengthening marriage
First Alert Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Forecast - 10
Lubbock couple races across finland
lubbock couple races across finland