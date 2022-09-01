Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One killed in South Lubbock crash
- Police say two vehicles collided yesterday near 114th and Indiana
- Three others suffered minor injuries
- More: 1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Car crashes into tree near I-27 and Yucca
- Officers say a car hit a tree in the median
- One person was seriously injured
- Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock
Bailey Co. Judge Sherri Harrison arrested
- She is charged with official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor and criminal trespass
- Harrison is accused of harassing parents and children during a little league game back in May
- Read more here: Bailey County judge arrested
Water crisis continues in Jackson, MS
- Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail
- The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems
- Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems
