Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One killed in South Lubbock crash

Police say two vehicles collided yesterday near 114th and Indiana

Three others suffered minor injuries

More: 1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

Car crashes into tree near I-27 and Yucca

Officers say a car hit a tree in the median

One person was seriously injured

Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock

Bailey Co. Judge Sherri Harrison arrested

She is charged with official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor and criminal trespass

Harrison is accused of harassing parents and children during a little league game back in May

Read more here: Bailey County judge arrested

Water crisis continues in Jackson, MS

Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail

The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems

Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.