Two injured, gas pump hit in crash on Clovis Hwy and Indiana
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and Lubbock PD are responding to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana which resulted in two injuries.
The incident involved a silver Jeep SUV and a white van. The van came to a stop in the Phillips 66 parking lot on the corner and the silver SUV came to a stop in the middle of the eastbound lane of Clovis Hwy.
Police confirmed that one of the vehicles hit a gas pump. Moderate injuries have been reported.
This story is developing.
