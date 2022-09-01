Watch Abilene Wylie vs. Monterey 7 p.m. on FOX34 NewsNow
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The high school football season continues on FOX34 NewsNow.
Monterey will host Abilene Wylie 7 p.m. Thursday at Lowrey Field.
You can watch the game on FOX34 NewsNow, which is antenna channel 32.1/34.2, on Dish Network and on cable systems across the South Plains.
Upcoming TV broadcasts are:
Sept. 8 Levelland at Lubbock High
Sept. 15 San Angelo Lake View at Lubbock High
Sept. 20 Lubbock ISD Band Extravaganza
Oct. 13 Amarillo High at Coronado
Oct. 27 Big Spring at Estacado
Nov. 3 Amarillo High at Monterey
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.