Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Watch Abilene Wylie vs. Monterey 7 p.m. on FOX34 NewsNow

Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football(KGWN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The high school football season continues on FOX34 NewsNow.

Monterey will host Abilene Wylie 7 p.m. Thursday at Lowrey Field.

You can watch the game on FOX34 NewsNow, which is antenna channel 32.1/34.2, on Dish Network and on cable systems across the South Plains.

Upcoming TV broadcasts are:

Sept. 8 Levelland at Lubbock High

Sept. 15 San Angelo Lake View at Lubbock High

Sept. 20 Lubbock ISD Band Extravaganza

Oct. 13 Amarillo High at Coronado

Oct. 27 Big Spring at Estacado

Nov. 3 Amarillo High at Monterey

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week
Source: KCBD Video
Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27