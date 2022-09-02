Local Listings
2 killed in head-on crash south of Floydada

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night.

The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada.

Investigators say a red pickup was coming off FM 54 when it hit a car. One person from each vehicle died.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

