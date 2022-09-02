Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Cashless concessions, self-checkout at Jones AT&T Stadium this season

Jones AT&T Stadium
Jones AT&T Stadium(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off their season this Saturday against Murray State and fans all around Lubbock are buzzing with excitement.

While fans are getting ready to tailgate and cheer on the Red Raiders, Texas Tech Athletics is adding the final touches to get the stadium ready, including some changes to try and make lines shorter and faster.

Robert Giovannetti says, “Football is our biggest animal, right, because it’s 60,000 people that come to the games. You have renewed enthusiasm, I have been around Texas Tech a long time, I don’t remember there ever being this much excitement from the fan base.”

The senior assistant athletic director says this new excitement is all thanks to new head coach Joey McGuire. McGuire has been getting fans and players pumped up on social media for months. Giovannetti says he expects to see a lot of cactus memorabilia around the stadium this season.

“It is funny how that’s taken off. It just shows you the strength of Texas Tech social media. We have seen throughout the summer different fan polls that our fans just take over and just dominate on. We saw that with the Catus, one little tweet turned into a movement.”

You can expect a change at checkout when it comes to buying merch, food and drinks.

Robert Giovannetti says, “The biggest change in Jones AT&T Stadium this fall will be that we are going all cashless inside the stadium.”

There is also a new self-checkout stand. Giovannetti says this will cut down lines so fans don’t miss any action.

“We have a new sort of convenience store in the concord situation which is new for us. So just all those new things that go into getting ready for Saturday.”

Texas Tech is also bringing back the ‘Raider Walk’ where fans have the chance to greet the coaches and players prior to kickoff. This is approximately two hours and 15 minutes before game time. This will be located south of the Sports Performance Center where the buses unload.

There are still tickets available for tonight’s game, they can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

Latest News

Texas Tech University will join with United Supermarkets to announce the official name of the...
WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech, United Supermarkets set to announce winning name for Masked Rider’s horse at 5:30 p.m.
Minor, who enters his third season as a Red Raider this fall, solidified his spot in the...
Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp
A couple of the new ones we're really excited about are the parfaits," Chef Price says. "So,...
Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times
TTU debuts new concessions for 2022 season
Tech Football debuts new concessions for 2022 season