Cashless concessions, self-checkout at Jones AT&T Stadium this season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off their season this Saturday against Murray State and fans all around Lubbock are buzzing with excitement.

While fans are getting ready to tailgate and cheer on the Red Raiders, Texas Tech Athletics is adding the final touches to get the stadium ready, including some changes to try and make lines shorter and faster.

Robert Giovannetti says, “Football is our biggest animal, right, because it’s 60,000 people that come to the games. You have renewed enthusiasm, I have been around Texas Tech a long time, I don’t remember there ever being this much excitement from the fan base.”

The senior assistant athletic director says this new excitement is all thanks to new head coach Joey McGuire. McGuire has been getting fans and players pumped up on social media for months. Giovannetti says he expects to see a lot of cactus memorabilia around the stadium this season.

“It is funny how that’s taken off. It just shows you the strength of Texas Tech social media. We have seen throughout the summer different fan polls that our fans just take over and just dominate on. We saw that with the Catus, one little tweet turned into a movement.”

You can expect a change at checkout when it comes to buying merch, food and drinks.

Robert Giovannetti says, “The biggest change in Jones AT&T Stadium this fall will be that we are going all cashless inside the stadium.”

There is also a new self-checkout stand. Giovannetti says this will cut down lines so fans don’t miss any action.

“We have a new sort of convenience store in the concord situation which is new for us. So just all those new things that go into getting ready for Saturday.”

Texas Tech is also bringing back the ‘Raider Walk’ where fans have the chance to greet the coaches and players prior to kickoff. This is approximately two hours and 15 minutes before game time. This will be located south of the Sports Performance Center where the buses unload.

There are still tickets available for tonight’s game, they can be found here.

