Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 1

End Zone sponsored by Wayland Baptist University
End Zone sponsored by Wayland Baptist University(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 1.

Abilene Wylie 30, Monterey 0

Lubbock Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0

Eunice NM 33, Ropes 12

Darrouzett 43, Dawson 20

Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19

Patton Springs 41, Wilson 27

Paducah 46, Silverton 39

Irion County 83, Spur 36

Aspermont 72, Southland 55

O’Donnell 54, Grady 36

Loop 72, Lazbuddie 44

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County judge arrested
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest

Latest News

Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
Watch Abilene Wylie vs. Monterey 7 p.m. on FOX34 NewsNow
Source: KCBD Video
Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week
Source: KCBD Video
Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Aug. 27