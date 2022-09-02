End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 1.
Abilene Wylie 30, Monterey 0
Lubbock Titans 56, Midland Trinity 0
Eunice NM 33, Ropes 12
Darrouzett 43, Dawson 20
Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19
Patton Springs 41, Wilson 27
Paducah 46, Silverton 39
Irion County 83, Spur 36
Aspermont 72, Southland 55
O’Donnell 54, Grady 36
Loop 72, Lazbuddie 44
