Floydada ISD increasing security at football game after fight following scrimmage

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - There will be extra security at the high school football games in Floydada Thursday and Friday night. Two weeks ago, a fight broke out between some students that left one injured.

Lisa Rodriguez, whose son was injured in the fight, said, “This just was not a backyard fight, this wasn’t just a street fight, this, this could’ve been worse. My son could’ve gotten kicked in the neck horribly, and been paralyzed today, he could’ve had a brain injury.”

Rodriguez says her son, Eli Nunez, was jumped after a scrimmage game between Lockney and Floydada. She says it started when her son, his cousin, and two girls were eating at the Dairy Queen in Floydada. When Nunez and his friends left, Rodriguez says the kids from Floydada followed him.

“I’m glad that he’s fine. It could have been a whole lot worse. When we went to the dentist, we thought it was just a tooth, the dentist said you need to go to the ER, it looks like his jaw has been dislocated,” Rodriguez said.

They later learned from a specialist, Nunez’s jaw was fractured.

Her son was set to play varsity for Lockney High School for the first time this year, but for the next three weeks he has to sit out.

“It makes me sad that this Friday, he’ll have to watch half of the kids that jumped him get to play while he has to sit on the sideline,” Rodriguez said.

Floydada ISD released a statement that says the district does not condone any acts of violence, but it cannot punish students because school was not in session, the fight wasn’t on school property or at a school event.

The statement Floydada ISD released on the football games. (Floydada ISD)

Rodriguez says she feels differently and wishes more would be done.

“That’s why I have sat here miserable, angry, hurt because I feel like they’re not doing their job, you know, and it sucks,” Rodriguez said. “Something he didn’t ask for, yet he has to sit out the game that everyone looks forward to in these two counties.”

Floydada has requested more security for the game. Lockney ISD released a statement saying it anticipates metal detectors at both gates, and is asking parents, students and fans to stay on their respective sides of the stadium. Administrators say anyone not showing good citizenship will get asked to leave.

The statement Lockney ISD released on the football games. (Lockney ISD)

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people there. I don’t think that they’re going to want trouble, but I know there is a lot of angry parents, not just myself, but a lot of people from both counties and around, people who have heard this story,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says she’s not afraid for her family’s or the students’ safety Friday night. Police arrested one involved person, and Floydada ISD states it has disciplined as much as it can according to its handbook. Administrators say the rest is up to the county attorney.

