Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash

2 killed in head-on crash in Floyd County

Investigators say a pickup truck hit a car at Ralls Highway and FM 54

Those involved in the crash have not yet been identified

Bicyclist injured in crash at 47th & Ave. Q

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Mother, 9-year-old killed in South Lubbock crash

Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana

Two more children in the car were seriously injured

