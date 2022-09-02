Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sammy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a six-month-old German Shepherd puppy.

He loves to play with other dogs. Sammy also talks a lot and is very entertaining. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scrappy.

