Lubbock man treks Rocky Mountains searching for cancer cure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seventy-five-year-old Lubbock resident James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and Sole 2 Soul collaborative fundraising event. The event took place Aug 3-7 of 2022, at Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta, Canada.

Livermore was diagnosed with rare blood cancer, MPN, in 2005. He had a heart attack in 1994 but at the time there was no diagnosis for MPN, so they were unsure what caused the attack. The genetic mutation takes years to reveal itself. Usually, MPN causes symptoms like fatigue, bone pain, itching, night sweats, and more. But fortunately, Livermore does not live with these symptoms.

“So I’m very much of an outlier, in that I don’t suffer a lot of the miserable symptoms that my cohorts do,” Livermore said. “As to why I don’t know I am active, I watch my diet and all that stuff. But this is a genetic mutation, that’s just a chance thing that happens.”

Livermore’s body produces too many platelets. This variation of the cancer is called Essential Thrombocythemia (ET). About 1 in 100,000 people are diagnosed with MPN.

“As I said, because of the use of lab machines, we’re finding more and more frequency than we did. Back in the 90s. It was thought to be an old person’s disease,” Livermore said. “But now we’re finding it in kids as young as eight boys and girls, men and women.”

Livermore has been a supporter of the MPNRF for a long time. He said the research foundation and a few drug companies come together and put on this fundraiser with Sole to Soul.

“Part of the problem with the war on cancer, is there are at least 146 different identified types of cancer. It’s not a single thing,” Livermore said. “And what makes this different, instead of a friend saying, I’m going to go hiking and raise money for you. I’m supposed to do the hiking, and raise money and hopefully awareness.”

Livermore said he loves the mountains. He and his wife used to hike through them often until they had their kids.

“It’s you know, it’s always up the hard part. You get up about eight or 10,000 feet and you have this cancer and you are struggling. It’s a work,” Livermore said. “But then the views. The important thing here, too, is the camaraderie of the people. We all pulled it for each other.”

Many of the other participants had never been in the mountains before. They had a guide to help them through.

“But it was fantastic. I mean, they all say this is a life-changing thing for me. You know. And I understand,” Livermore said.

The MPNRF donates 87 percent of its dollars to cutting-edge research. They are making a lot of progress, narrowing down what genetic mutation causes MPN.

“We can’t identify just one thing, but they’re working on it. And then, you know, the thing that’s going to change my prognosis is scientific research. And that’s what this is about. For me,” Livermore said. “I want to change my prognosis. And I don’t want anyone else to suffer through this.”

For information about MPNRF or donating to the cause visit Jame’s link here.

