Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman was killed in a crash in Martin County.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, DPS responded to a rollover on SH 349, just north of Midland. Investigators say 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson veered off the roadway and overcorrected causing her car to rollover.

She was wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

