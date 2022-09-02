Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.
James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police.

Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames.

Police said officers were able to put out the fire.

According to the police report, James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
2 killed in head-on crash south of Floydada

Latest News

A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
Salvation Army of Lubbock
NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
Texas DPS
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
After a failure with one of the rocket's engines, NASA's Artemis I lunar rocket is once again...
NASA again prepares for Artemis launch