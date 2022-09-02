Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police.

Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames.

Police said officers were able to put out the fire.

According to the police report, James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.