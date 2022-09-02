NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army is celebrating 100 years in Lubbock with its “A Stroll Through Time” event, according to Major Dawn Worthy.

The public is encouraged to attend the event on Sept 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the The Overton Hotel & Conference Center.

The event will be a “historical experience” with music and fun activities. NFL Hall of Famer Dallas Cowboy Drew Pearson will also be in attendance. The event is described as a “casual gala.”

“Every attendee will enjoy a meal prepared in a cast iron pot that they can take home with them along with reminders about the life-changing impact The Salvation Army has made upon the millions of people it has served in West Texas since 1922,” according to the event website.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (806)438-7041 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.