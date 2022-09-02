Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army is celebrating 100 years in Lubbock with its “A Stroll Through Time” event, according to Major Dawn Worthy.

The public is encouraged to attend the event on Sept 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the The Overton Hotel & Conference Center.

The event will be a “historical experience” with music and fun activities. NFL Hall of Famer Dallas Cowboy Drew Pearson will also be in attendance. The event is described as a “casual gala.”

“Every attendee will enjoy a meal prepared in a cast iron pot that they can take home with them along with reminders about the life-changing impact The Salvation Army has made upon the millions of people it has served in West Texas since 1922,” according to the event website.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (806)438-7041 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash

Latest News

NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
Yoakum County to kick-off 25th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 4.
Yoakum County kicks off 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Sat. Sept. 3
Noon Notebook: 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up
Noon Notebook: 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels