One injured in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car.

One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept 2 on 19th Street near Utica Avenue.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

