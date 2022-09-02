One injured in motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car.
One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept 2 on 19th Street near Utica Avenue.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
