Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a podium.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a false statement on his income tax return.

According to evidence presented at trial, between 2011 and 2013, Mr. Griggs ran a tax preparation business, Griggs Financial, LLC, located in the Dallas, Texas area.

While Griggs Financial, LLC generated over $1.3 million in gross receipts in 2013, Mr. Griggs reported to the IRS that his business had brought in just about $340,000.

That year alone, however, Mr. Griggs spent in excess of $1.4 million, including over $114,000 for entertainment, and tens of thousands of dollars for jewelry, travel, and flight lessons.

Additionally, the evidence presented at trial showed that Mr. Griggs consistently underreported his business’s gross receipts to the IRS by about $1 million for both 2012 and 2011.

Mr. Griggs now faces up to three years in federal prison.

IRS Criminal Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Donna Strittmatter Max, Fabio Leonardi, and Russell Fusco (fmr.) prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey presided over the trial.

