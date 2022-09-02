Local Listings
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver.

DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.

When the truck rolled into the ditch, Adameit was struck by the left side tires and was killed.

The incident remains under investigation.

