Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

South Plains College to offer CNA class

South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from...
South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building.(WCAX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building.

Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The class will be taught in-person and online.

The course costs $500 and the textbook costs will be announced at a later date. Clinicals are also to be determined.

Students must provide:

  • COVID vaccination or religious/medical waiver
  • Immunization for MMR since 1981
  • Tetanus no older than 8 years
  • Hepatitis B Series
  • Current negative TB test no older than 1 year
  • Photo identification
  • Social security card

Students also must provide proof of Criminal History Search at the website – https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/ConvictionNameSearch.

For more information and to register, contact Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant for the Director of Continuing and Workforce Development, at (806) 716-2341.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
2 killed in head-on crash south of Floydada

Latest News

COVID booster shot generic
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected to be available in Texas next week
Boil water notice
Cotton Center boil water notice lifted
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
2 killed in head-on crash south of Floydada
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover