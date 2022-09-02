South Plains College to offer CNA class

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building.

Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The class will be taught in-person and online.

The course costs $500 and the textbook costs will be announced at a later date. Clinicals are also to be determined.

Students must provide:

COVID vaccination or religious/medical waiver

Immunization for MMR since 1981

Tetanus no older than 8 years

Hepatitis B Series

Current negative TB test no older than 1 year

Photo identification

Social security card

Students also must provide proof of Criminal History Search at the website – https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/ConvictionNameSearch.

For more information and to register, contact Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant for the Director of Continuing and Workforce Development, at (806) 716-2341.

