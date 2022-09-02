South Plains College to offer CNA class
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building.
Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The class will be taught in-person and online.
The course costs $500 and the textbook costs will be announced at a later date. Clinicals are also to be determined.
Students must provide:
- COVID vaccination or religious/medical waiver
- Immunization for MMR since 1981
- Tetanus no older than 8 years
- Hepatitis B Series
- Current negative TB test no older than 1 year
- Photo identification
- Social security card
Students also must provide proof of Criminal History Search at the website – https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/ConvictionNameSearch.
For more information and to register, contact Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant for the Director of Continuing and Workforce Development, at (806) 716-2341.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.