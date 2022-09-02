Warm and somewhat muggy 3-day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rain chance through Labor Day will be low. That is, rain is unlikely but not impossible at your location. Temperatures will be rather mild for the time of year.

This afternoon partly cloudy and muggy. Warmer with highs a few degrees below early September averages. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, muggy, and warm. While a stray shower or storm remains a possibility, the chance of measurable rain at your location is no more ten percent.

Temperatures today will peak a few degrees below early September averages.

Mostly fair skies return this evening and tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Warm and muggy for the first Game Day of the season. There is a slight chance of a storm or shower in the area. (KCBD First Alert)

The first Game Day of the season is tomorrow. The day may begin with considerable cloudiness, but the afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

A few thundershowers are possible each afternoon and evening through the holiday weekend. The number, the coverage, and the longevity of the showers will be limited. So, your chance of rain is slight.

Little chance of rain this 3-day weekend, but there is that slim chance each afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Weekend temperatures, including Labor Day, will range from the 60s in the early morning to the mid- to upper 80s in the afternoons.

More forecast detail for your, and any USA, location is at your fingertips here on our Weather Page, and in our KCBD Weather app. Download it for free from your app or play store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.