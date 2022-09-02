Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football tonight at 7 p.m.

Watch livestreamed high school football games here.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday.

You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in the End Zone, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

