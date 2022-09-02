Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech, United Supermarkets set to announce winning name for Masked Rider’s horse at 5:30 p.m.

Texas Tech University will join with United Supermarkets to announce the official name of the...
Texas Tech University will join with United Supermarkets to announce the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse on Friday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m.(The United Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University will join with United Supermarkets to announce the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse on Friday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be at Buddy’s Patio at Buddy Holly Hall, 1300 Mac Davis Lane. This announcement follows a contest to name the horse earlier this summer.

Following the announcement, United Supermarkets and Rave On will host free live music on Buddy’s Patio from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as part of First Friday Art Trail. To get a head start on the tailgating, BBQ featuring Raider Red Meats will be on the smokers, available for purchase. The first 100 guests at the event will receive a Texas Tech koozie and $5 United gift card.

The contest to name the horse began back on June 15. Stakeholders at Texas Tech and former Masked Riders spent the subsequent weeks going through more than 10,000 name suggestions from Red Raider Nation. The person who suggested the winning name first will receive a $500 gift card to United Supermarkets. In the event the same name was suggested by multiple people, a $50 gift card will be provided to those participants as well.

WHO: Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, President, Texas Tech University, Sidney Hopper, President, United Supermarkets, Dr. Sam Jackson, Professor, Texas Tech University, Stephanie Rhode, Director of Spirit Programs, Texas Tech University

WHAT: Horse Naming Contest Winner Announcement Event

WHEN: Friday, September 2 @ 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Buddy’s Patio @ Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
Paul Naranjo, 35
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

Latest News

Jones AT&T Stadium
Cashless concessions, self-checkout at Jones AT&T Stadium this season
Minor, who enters his third season as a Red Raider this fall, solidified his spot in the...
Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp
A couple of the new ones we're really excited about are the parfaits," Chef Price says. "So,...
Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times
TTU debuts new concessions for 2022 season
Tech Football debuts new concessions for 2022 season