WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech, United Supermarkets set to announce winning name for Masked Rider’s horse at 5:30 p.m.

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University will join with United Supermarkets to announce the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse on Friday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be at Buddy’s Patio at Buddy Holly Hall, 1300 Mac Davis Lane. This announcement follows a contest to name the horse earlier this summer.

Following the announcement, United Supermarkets and Rave On will host free live music on Buddy’s Patio from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as part of First Friday Art Trail. To get a head start on the tailgating, BBQ featuring Raider Red Meats will be on the smokers, available for purchase. The first 100 guests at the event will receive a Texas Tech koozie and $5 United gift card.

The contest to name the horse began back on June 15. Stakeholders at Texas Tech and former Masked Riders spent the subsequent weeks going through more than 10,000 name suggestions from Red Raider Nation. The person who suggested the winning name first will receive a $500 gift card to United Supermarkets. In the event the same name was suggested by multiple people, a $50 gift card will be provided to those participants as well.

WHO: Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, President, Texas Tech University, Sidney Hopper, President, United Supermarkets, Dr. Sam Jackson, Professor, Texas Tech University, Stephanie Rhode, Director of Spirit Programs, Texas Tech University

WHAT: Horse Naming Contest Winner Announcement Event

WHEN: Friday, September 2 @ 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Buddy’s Patio @ Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401)

