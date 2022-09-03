Local Listings
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2.

Christ The King 50 - Cotton Center 0

Floydada 46 - Lockney 6

Big Spring 51 - Lubbock High 26

Whitharral 60 - Kress 38

Farwell 7 - Vega 6

Bovina 26 - Seagraves 20

Littlefield 33 - Denver City 14

Olton 47 - Dimmitt 16

Plains 6 - Hale Center 8

Hawley 33 - Roosevelt 0

Valley 46 - SpringLake-Earth 13

Pampa 25 - Plainview 21

Panhandle 21 - Friona 20

Idalou 14 - New Deal 9

Lubbock Christian 28 - Wellington 24

Amherst 64 - Groom 27

Snyder 21 - Levelland 7

Dumas 33 - Estacado 7

Abernathy - 48 Slaton 8

Ralls 24 - Smyer 18

Sudan 36 - Tahoka 12

Lake View 39 - Sweetwater 25

Trinity Christian 34 - Clarendon 6

Shallowater 40 - Seminole 27

Midland 27 - Coronado 21

Brownfield 35 - Tulia 7

New Home 50 - Colorado 13

Crosbyton 18 - Morton 12

Muleshoe 41 - Lamesa 14

Frenship 36 - Lubbock-Cooper 33

Whiteface 44 - Grandfalls 0

White Deer 66 - Anton 16

Forsan 41 - Post 15

Nazareth 67 - Hart 6

Knox City 30 - Motley County 12

Petersburg 74 - Wellman-Union 14

Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)

O’Donnell 54 - Grady 26

Robert Lee 36 - Sands 28

Borden County 62 - Meadow 14

Hobbs 57 - Roswell 7

Hermleigh 52 - Abilene Christian 38

Kingdom Prep 52 - Roby 2

Ira 50 - Paint Creek 0

Dalhart - Sundown CANCELLED

Santa Teresa - Lovington IN PROGRESS

