End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2.
Christ The King 50 - Cotton Center 0
Floydada 46 - Lockney 6
Big Spring 51 - Lubbock High 26
Whitharral 60 - Kress 38
Farwell 7 - Vega 6
Bovina 26 - Seagraves 20
Littlefield 33 - Denver City 14
Olton 47 - Dimmitt 16
Plains 6 - Hale Center 8
Hawley 33 - Roosevelt 0
Valley 46 - SpringLake-Earth 13
Pampa 25 - Plainview 21
Panhandle 21 - Friona 20
Idalou 14 - New Deal 9
Lubbock Christian 28 - Wellington 24
Amherst 64 - Groom 27
Snyder 21 - Levelland 7
Dumas 33 - Estacado 7
Abernathy - 48 Slaton 8
Ralls 24 - Smyer 18
Sudan 36 - Tahoka 12
Lake View 39 - Sweetwater 25
Trinity Christian 34 - Clarendon 6
Shallowater 40 - Seminole 27
Midland 27 - Coronado 21
Brownfield 35 - Tulia 7
New Home 50 - Colorado 13
Crosbyton 18 - Morton 12
Muleshoe 41 - Lamesa 14
Frenship 36 - Lubbock-Cooper 33
Whiteface 44 - Grandfalls 0
White Deer 66 - Anton 16
Forsan 41 - Post 15
Nazareth 67 - Hart 6
Knox City 30 - Motley County 12
Petersburg 74 - Wellman-Union 14
Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)
O’Donnell 54 - Grady 26
Robert Lee 36 - Sands 28
Borden County 62 - Meadow 14
Hobbs 57 - Roswell 7
Hermleigh 52 - Abilene Christian 38
Kingdom Prep 52 - Roby 2
Ira 50 - Paint Creek 0
Dalhart - Sundown CANCELLED
Santa Teresa - Lovington IN PROGRESS
