Injuries reported from 2-vehicle wreck on Woodrow RD near Hwy 87
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southbound lanes are closed after a two-vehicle crash on Woodrow Road near Highway 87.
LCSO tells us a black Volvo collided with a Dodge truck towing a trailer.
Injuries have been reported but no details have been released yet.
The call came in at 6:37 p.m.
Southbound lanes are blocked and the onramp to Highway 87 has been closed.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.