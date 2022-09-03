Isolated showers/storms continue Saturday evening, wrapping up overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more isolated showers/storms will continue to develop across the South Plains this evening with locally heavy rain and strong winds possible.

Evening forecast (KCBD)

Storm activity will begin to taper off around sunset, remaining dry overnight. Temperatures will quickly cool down into the 60s with clearing skies and calm winds.

Tomorrow will be similar temperature-wise, with less of a rain chance. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible, mainly favoring the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be less breezy tomorrow from the east around 5-10 mph.

Sunday's highs (KCBD)

A bit warmer for labor day. High temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and a very, very slim chance for an isolated shower. Most, if not all, of the viewing area will remain dry.

Labor day forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.