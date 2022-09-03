Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Isolated showers/storms continue Saturday evening, wrapping up overnight

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more isolated showers/storms will continue to develop across the South Plains this evening with locally heavy rain and strong winds possible.

Evening forecast
Evening forecast(KCBD)

Storm activity will begin to taper off around sunset, remaining dry overnight. Temperatures will quickly cool down into the 60s with clearing skies and calm winds.

Tomorrow will be similar temperature-wise, with less of a rain chance. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible, mainly favoring the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be less breezy tomorrow from the east around 5-10 mph.

Sunday's highs
Sunday's highs(KCBD)

A bit warmer for labor day. High temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and a very, very slim chance for an isolated shower. Most, if not all, of the viewing area will remain dry.

Labor day forecast
Labor day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
Texas DPS
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover

Latest News

Thanks to Bobby Neufeld for this video of the dirt wall south of Brownfield on Saturday...
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Sept 3
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Sept 3
Little chance of rain this 3-day weekend, but there is that slim chance each afternoon.
Warm and somewhat muggy 3-day weekend
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/2/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 2