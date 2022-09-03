Muleshoe police investigating shooting threat

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Police Department was investigating a shooting threat initially reported as directed toward Muleshoe ISD.

According to a statement provided by the Muleshoe Police, their dispatch department received a call around 8:55 p.m. on September 1 about text messages claiming a shooting was going to happen at the Muleshoe schools.

Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and discovered the threat was made between two individuals via social media and decided there was not a threat to Muleshoe ISD.

The schools were considered safe to open. Muleshoe ISD has a person of interest and their investigation is ongoing.

Felony charges will be filed at a later date, according to the release.

