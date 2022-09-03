Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season.

“We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our spot and get set up,” Red Raider fan and alumni, Amanda Dorton said.

The game didn’t start until 7 p.m. on Saturday, but these fans showed up early to stay all day. Like Dorton, Brooks Gustafson got there hours before the gates even opened.

“I think this spot is first come first serve, so we have to make sure we beat everybody else out here, and it’s a good spot with the trees and stuff,” Gustafson said.

He says he set up by the victory bells, so when he’s walking back he can hear them as loud as possible. Gustafson has been a Red Raider for life.

“My whole family’s from here, I went to school here, two degrees with that, and grandad had three from around here,” Gustafson said.

One father brings his kids to the game because he hopes one day they will go to Texas Tech.

“My wife and I came here in ‘03 to ‘08, and it’s really fun to bring them back and start getting them indoctrinated into the red and black,” father Ben Brandenburg said.

Alumni come every year, because they say once a Red Raider, always a Red Raider.

“Every single one of us were in the Goin’ Band,” Dorton said. “Starting back in the ‘80s all the way through the 2000′s.”

Amanda Dorton says the Goin’ Band Association started the day at the tailgate, then members walked over to the Jones with the Goin’ Band from Raiderland to show support, and see Joey McGuire’s debut as head coach.

“He has an excitement about him that just draws people in, and I feel like his motivation is motivating the fans, and it’s sure making us all excited about it,” Dorton said.

Everyone is in anticipation to see what this season will look like.

“We’re excited about the Joey McGuire energy that’s gonna happen this year,” Brandenburg said.

Red Raider fans were also excited to see the new Masked Rider horse, Centennial Champion, make his first run.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.