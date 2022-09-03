Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion

On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion.

A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event.

A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch, killing the driver.

