Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion

Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion.

The horse, originally known as Buzz, is nine years old

The name is meant to be a tribute to Fearless Champion’s legacy

A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event.

James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and Sole 2 Soul collaborative fundraising event

Livermore was diagnosed with rare blood cancer, MPN, in 2005

A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch, killing the driver.

The driver, 28-year-old Peter Adameit of Kress, was stopped on the side of the road attempting to fix some mechanical issues

The semi-truck overturned and rolled into the ditch

