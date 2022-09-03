Local Listings
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey

By Andrew Wood
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.

At Friday afternoon’s reveal party at Buddy Holly Hall, Stephanie Rhode, who serves as the long-time director for Texas Tech’s Spirit program, said all Tech-centered names were suggested.

“We got 10,000 names anything Texas Tech related was a name, “Victory Bells”, “Wreck ‘Em,” “Mark Adams”, she said. “Anything that was associated with Tech was submitted as a name.”

While fans are excited to see the new horse take the field Saturday night, Sam Jackson, who is the program’s official veterinarian says a learning curve is to be expected.

“The game will be the by far the most significant thing that this horse has ever encountered in his life,,” he stated. “Don’t expect him to be Fearless Champion. That was a horse that had 10 years of experience. That is a horse that had grown and developed, and was almost automatic.”

Soon after, Jackson handed over the podium to Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec, who enjoying taking a time-out from his administrative duties- to announce the new name of the horse.

“So, henceforth, said, Caroline, you will be atop “Centennial Champion, " the school’s president proclaimed, while the Red Raider fans and art aficionados applauded.

The reveal ended with a brief statement from Sidney Hopper, United Supermarkets CEO.

“You know, this is such a legacy and we feel like this is a great tribute. We’re just glad to be a small part of it tonight.”

