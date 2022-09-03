Texas Tech vs. Murray St. - routes, parking for the Red Raider faithful

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any fans going to Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State may want to leave early if they plan on taking 19th street to get to the stadium.

Construction there will slow down traffic throughout the season.

“I would suggest just coming down Marsha Sharp and taking that exit the Indiana exit there,” Robert Giovannetti with Tech athletics said. “I would also suggest anyone just coming to campus take the Marsha Sharp to avoid 19th street.

Some good advice for thousands of people heading to Jones Stadium for the game. Pavement repairs on 19th street extend for more than a mile on the south side of the university.

“So if you do have to take 19th street, we just tell people allow yourself more time to get here. Understand there will be some traffic backup,” Giovannetti said.

As for parking, all lots on campus require a permit, and most of those lots will be regulated by Lubbock police, but there are some alternatives.

“We have a lot out on the other side of the Marsha Sharp by the health science center where people can park free,” Giovannetti said.

There are also paid lots to take advantage of. One of those is at St. John’s United Methodist church. Leslie Cranford with the church says those spots will cost 10 dollars each.

“We have 183 spots. We try to fill it up every game. We open four hours before every kickoff,” Cranford said.

That’s 3 p.m. for the home opener. You can access the lot on the north side of the church on 15th street. Cranford says providing the service helps tech fans along with the church.

“We just have all kinds of community outreach that we do,” Cranford said. “And also that money help with our general budget so it’s been a great fundraiser for us.

There are areas to avoid if you want to keep extra charges from running up your game day bill. Almost all of the businesses on University between 19th and 4th street are tow-away zones. According to the state department of licensing and regulation, tow prices start at $272 for any car and go up by size to get your car back.

Texas Tech fans who plan on attending home games this season should know that this construction on 19th street will be ongoing throughout the entire football season this year. As for parking Cranford says that will also be available all season long.

