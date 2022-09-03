Local Listings
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

