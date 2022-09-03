A warm and mostly dry holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms.

A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.

Overnight tonight, clearing skies with light winds. Temperatures dipping into the mid-60s.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday: highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, mostly sunny skies, and a few slim chance for afternoon showers. Winds will be a bit lighter, with a light breeze around 5-10 mph.

Labor day will be a few degrees cooler, but feeling very similar to the weekend. A high of 87 in Lubbock with an abundance of sunshine, few afternoon clouds, and a slim chance for an afternoon shower.

Our weather remains pretty stagnant through the workweek- highs in the mid-80s, mostly sunny, mostly dry, but slim afternoon rain chances.

