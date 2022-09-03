WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow.

You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV.

KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on additional cable systems across the South Plains.

After the game concludes, stay tuned for End Zone highlights from across the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.