Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV

You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at Noon Saturday on My Lubbock TV.
You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at Noon Saturday on My Lubbock TV.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow.

You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV.

KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on additional cable systems across the South Plains.

After the game concludes, stay tuned for End Zone highlights from across the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
A fatal crash at the intersection of US 62 & FM 54 on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
Texas DPS
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Incident at Little League game leads to Bailey County judge arrest, indictment
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover

Latest News

Endzone Friday, Sept. 2 Part 1
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
End zone part 2
End zone part 2
Endzone Friday, Sept. 2 Part 1
End Zone part 1
Source: KCBD Video
Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot