What you need to know for Texas hunting season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting.

Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it.

“Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you had a hunting license last year, it expired on August 31,” Lt. Sims said. “You can purchase it online at retailers around your area, Lubbock, or you can head to our office.”

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department office is located off of the North Loop and Landmark Ln, or you can click here to buy a license online.

In addition to needing a license, a hunter education test is required for those under the age of 51.

“If you’re 17 or older, you can take it all online. Set aside five to six hours, take your time, learn the good information, and get that hunter education certificate,” Lt. Sims said.

Lieutenant Sims says there is a lot of public hunting land you can use around the Hub City.

“You can get our public hunting book, you can check out on our website, but if you purchase an additional $48 permit, that will allow you to access those properties for the duration of the actual season, whether it’s dove, if you’re going to be hunting quail later,” Lt. Sims said.

He says one common violation is someone hunting from a county road without permission.

“If we stop somebody that’s going down the road, and a shotgun out the window, we’ll have those calls, they’ll be shooting dove off the high line, across roads, across property lines,” Lt. Sims said.

He says this isn’t only a violation of law, it’s also dangerous. Yet, he says if you see someone hunting, chances are they aren’t doing anything wrong.

“An overwhelming majority of hunters follow the law. They get their license, and they’re, enjoying the resource,” Lt. Sims said. “So, just realize they’re out there respecting the resource, taking it in a respectful way and they have the right to do that.”

As for when you can hunt doves, Sims says you have 30 minutes before sunrise, then the whole day until sunset when the doves are going to roost.

“The dove are actually heading back to their roost. So, the rule is in place to protect the resource for hunting the next day, and obviously for future generations,” Lt. Sims said.

He says it’s important for people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors like this.

“We are losing hunters and anglers as the years go on,” Lt. Sims said. “We want to encourage folks to enjoy the outdoors, especially the youth.”

Lieutenant Sims says to make sure you are keeping yourself safe. He says to treat every gun as if it’s loaded at all times, always keep the top of the gun pointed in a safe direction, and unload it before putting it in your truck.

For more information on hunting rules and regulations visit the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department website here.

