1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock.

The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q.

Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was stabbed during the altercation.

The person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

