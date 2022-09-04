Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash

One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people involved were from Plainview.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people involved were from Plainview.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sept 2, 20-year-old Anthony Ray Acosta was riding his motorcycle south on FM 400 in Hale County, according to a Texas DPS report. Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Jorge Luis Riojas, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 3183. Riojas attempted to turn onto FM 400 as Acosta was approaching FM 3183. Riojas’ GMC truck and Acosta’s motorcycle crashed in the intersection.

Acosta died at the scene from his injuries.

Riojas sustained serious injuries and was flown to UMC.

Acosta was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Riojas was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Thanks to Bobby Neufeld for this video of the dirt wall south of Brownfield on Saturday...
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
Joey McGuire in first game as Red Raiders Head Coach, Sept. 3, 2022.
Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut
Endzone Friday, Sept. 2 Part 1
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right,...
Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban

Latest News

Red Raider Recap (Zach)
Red Raider Recap (Zach)
The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash...
Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury
Lone Star Inn stabbing
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing