1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people involved were from Plainview.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sept 2, 20-year-old Anthony Ray Acosta was riding his motorcycle south on FM 400 in Hale County, according to a Texas DPS report. Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Jorge Luis Riojas, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 3183. Riojas attempted to turn onto FM 400 as Acosta was approaching FM 3183. Riojas’ GMC truck and Acosta’s motorcycle crashed in the intersection.

Acosta died at the scene from his injuries.

Riojas sustained serious injuries and was flown to UMC.

Acosta was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Riojas was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

