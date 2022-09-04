Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend.
The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website.
The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George Davis Park at 1401 Inler Ave.
A $25 entry fee is required, however the fee covers a meal.
Participating aircraft must abide by certain speed limits and rules listed on the event website.
