Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend.

The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website.

The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George Davis Park at 1401 Inler Ave.

A $25 entry fee is required, however the fee covers a meal.

Participating aircraft must abide by certain speed limits and rules listed on the event website.

