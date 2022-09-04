Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash

The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash...
The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend.(Robert Streeter)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend.

The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website.

The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George Davis Park at 1401 Inler Ave.

A $25 entry fee is required, however the fee covers a meal.

Participating aircraft must abide by certain speed limits and rules listed on the event website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Thanks to Bobby Neufeld for this video of the dirt wall south of Brownfield on Saturday...
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
Joey McGuire in first game as Red Raiders Head Coach, Sept. 3, 2022.
Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut
Endzone Friday, Sept. 2 Part 1
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right,...
Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban

Latest News

Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked...
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Mount Gilead Baptist Church Pulpit
Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage
Yoakum County to kick-off 25th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 4.
Yoakum County kicks off 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Sat. Sept. 3