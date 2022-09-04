Lubbock Christian Eagles named End Zone Team of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 28-24 victory at No. 4 Wellington on Friday, the Lubbock Christian Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season and are KCBD’s End Zone Team of the Week.

With a late touchdown run from Quarterback Bax Townsend and a fourth down stop on defense, that shut the door for the Eagles huge road victory.

Head Coach Chris Softley spoke with KCBD’s Zach Fox on the teams performance as they look ahead to close out non-district with the Bovina Mustangs who are fresh off of their 26-20 road win against Seagraves.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.