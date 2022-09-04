Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief.

A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game.

Texas Tech claims its first win of the season against Murray State.

One person was injured in a stabbing in Central Lubbock.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

