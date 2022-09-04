Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief.
A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game.
- Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury
- Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later succumbed to his injuries
- Read more about Yahir here: Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Texas Tech claims its first win of the season against Murray State.
- This was a big debut for Red Raider football coach Joey McGuire
- The Red Raiders scored 42 points just in the first half of the game
- Missed the game? Details here: Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut
One person was injured in a stabbing in Central Lubbock.
- The incident occurred at the Lone Star Inn around 1 a.m.
- The injured person was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries
- More here: 1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
