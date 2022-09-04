Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief.

A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game.

Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury

Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later succumbed to his injuries

Read more about Yahir here: Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury

Texas Tech claims its first win of the season against Murray State.

This was a big debut for Red Raider football coach Joey McGuire

The Red Raiders scored 42 points just in the first half of the game

Missed the game? Details here: Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut

One person was injured in a stabbing in Central Lubbock.

The incident occurred at the Lone Star Inn around 1 a.m.

The injured person was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries

More here: 1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.