1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM(KCBD) - One person is in custody after a report of a visitor with a gun at the Covenant hospital in Hobbs on Sunday.

Hobbs police say no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone inside the hospital.

Officers found the person in a vehicle as they were leaving the scene and they were taken into custody for “numerous criminal offenses.”

This incident is still under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

