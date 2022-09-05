Local Listings
Boil notice in effect for New Deal

City of New Deal logo (Source: City of New Deal Tx. com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has implemented a boil notice for the city of New Deal due to a water line break.

Residents must bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil” and let it cool before drinking or using it for consumption purposes (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)

Residents can also opt to buy bottled water, or obtain water from another suitable source in lieu of boiling.

When the boil notice is no longer necessary, officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or for consumption purposes.

If residents have any questions concerning the matter they are encouraged to contact the City of New Deal at 806-789-1897.

