Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Two people have been injured after a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening.
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people...
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
Thanks to Bobby Neufeld for this video of the dirt wall south of Brownfield on Saturday...
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
Joey McGuire in first game as Red Raiders Head Coach, Sept. 3, 2022.
Red Raiders win 63-10 in Joey McGuire’s debut

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
4-H helps kids prepare for life after high-school, starting in kindergarten.
Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital