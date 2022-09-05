City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area.

On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Families can enjoy different crafts, games and an ice cream party.

Those interested must register by Sept 6 at 5 p.m. Registration is $5 per person.

Families are also encouraged to bring a sack lunch to the event.

The event is open to grandparents and children five to 13 years old.

For more information on registration, please contact the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at (806)767-2710.

