Lady Raiders announce 2022-23 non-conference slate

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Krista Gerlich and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders finalized the program’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule, Monday.

The Lady Raiders open the 2022-23 season with an open exhibition against D-II foe Midwestern State (Nov. 1) at United Supermarkets Arena, before the home opener arrives on Nov. 7 (Texas A&M Corpus Christi).

Following the home opener against the Islanders, the Lady Raiders turn their attention to the Preseason WNIT Tournament, beginning on Nov. 15 against 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Jackson State.

Also at NCAA Tournament in 2022, Colorado heads to United Supermarkets Arena on Nov. 16 for the second game of the tournament, before the third and final game of the Preseason WNIT on Nov. 20 at Louisiana.

Thanksgiving week brings the Lady Raiders to Las Vegas, as Tech will compete in the Las Vegas Invitational hosted by the iconic Mirage Hotel.

The weekend begins the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) with a 1 p.m. (CT)/11 a.m. (PT) matchup against 2022 Postseason WNIT Semifinalist Middle Tennessee, and closes with a matchup against NCAA Tournament participant Mercer at 10 p.m. (CT)/8 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Tech will be busy in the month of December, as the first of seven home matchups kicks off, when Alabama State comes to town on December 1. In-state foe Incarnate Word visits on Dec. 4 before the annual education day matchup against Sam Houston State on Dec. 6.

After a break for finals week, the Lady Raiders return to action on Dec. 14 against Oral Roberts, and Cowgirls of McNeese State on Dec. 19. UC Riverside treks to Lubbock on Dec. 22 before the non-conference finale against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 27.

Season tickets for the entire 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting //TexasTech.com/tickets or calling the Texas Tech ticket office at 806-742-TECH.

More information regarding game times and the Lady Raiders’ complete Big 12 Conference schedule will be released at a later time.

